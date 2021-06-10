Bengal Cabinet nod to double farmers' aid to Rs 10,000

Bengal Cabinet nod to double farmers' aid to Rs 10,000

Around 68.38 lakh small and marginal farmers will be benefitted from the scheme

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 10 2021, 23:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 23:56 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The West Bengal Cabinet on Thursday gave its green signal to increase the assistance to farmer-beneficiaries from Rs 5,000 per acre per year to Rs 10,000 under the Krishak Bandhu scheme, an official said.

Around 68.38 lakh small and marginal farmers will be benefitted from it.

In its election manifesto, the Trinamool Congress had promised to increase the annual financial aid to farmers from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 under the Krishak Bandhu scheme.

"The Cabinet today agreed to increase the assistance to Rs 10,000 for small and marginal farmers under the Krishak Bandhu scheme," the official in the secretariat said.

The scheme, launched in 2018, used to provide farmers having one or more acres of landholding with an annual amount of Rs 5,000 (minimum Rs 2,000 per annum assistance on pro-rata basis). Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other senior ministers were present at the Cabinet meeting, the official added.

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
farmers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

A Supernova called Dingko

A Supernova called Dingko

 