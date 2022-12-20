Bengal Christian body defends converts' rights, but will list 'unscrupulous' church groups

The Bangiya Christiya Pariseba (BCP), a united platform of Christians of all denominations in West Bengal, condemning “fundamentalist forces” who demand revoking of Scheduled Tribe rights to converts and raise allegations against churches, has said that churches are against conversion by force or allurement.

The body, which has been representing Christians since the ’90s, has said that it’s going to assess church groups in the districts and submit a list to authorities to help identify and de-associate any possible “unscrupulous” groups.

“The tribals across the country follow the ‘Sarna’ (and ‘Sari’) religions which have no connection with Hinduism,” a press note shared on behalf of the BCP states.

The BCP further states, “The religious faith and faith-related lifestyle or social practices cannot be the criteria of one’s ST status or identity. State benefits are not provided to the community for practising a certain religion or religion-related lifestyle or culture.”

Herod Mullick, state working president of BCP, said that churches do not support, but are against conversion by “force or allurement”. The change is voluntary, he said.

In Bengal, like the rest of the country, there are many church denominations and groups, besides the known ones – Catholic, Church of North India, Baptist, Methodist, and Assembly of God.

Mullick, however, added that all churches cannot be held responsible, if any unknown “upstart church group” is discovered engaging in “unethical” means.

To sieve any such group out of the rest, BCP is going to prepare a list of churches in the districts of Bengal that observe “proper mode of preaching”.

Such a list will be shared with the state authorities, and with district administrations. The tribal wing of the body is also likely to hold a rally in Kolkata with participation of tribals, in March.