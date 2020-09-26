Mamata targets BJP, recalls bust vandalising incident

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee brings up Vidyasagar’s bust vandalizing issue to target BJP

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Sep 26 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 20:51 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took potshots at the BJP without naming the party, accusing it of vandalising the statue of Bengal Renaissance icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in Kolkata during the last Lok Sabha elections.

In a series of tweets on the occasion of Vidyasagar’s 200th birth anniversary dubbed BJP as an “outsider” to Bengal.

Describing Vidyasagar as the “pride of Bengal”, she said that his bust was vandalised by some “outsiders” in 2019. She added that the act showed their (BJP’s) insensitivity towards the legacy of the state.

Mamata lauded Vidyasagar’s contribution to educational and social reform.

“Remembering great social reformer & educationist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his 200th birth anniversary. He was a pioneer for Bangla language & drafted primer Barnaparichay. Also known as 'Dayar Sagar', he fought for widow remarriage, banning child marriage & polygamy,”(sic) she tweeted.

In May 2019, a bust of the iconic social reformer was vandalised at the premises of a college in Kolkata during Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow in the city. The incident resulted in a heated war of words between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with both parties accusing each other.

Ever since the last Lok Sabha elections the TMC supremo have often dubbed BJP as an “outsider” who were trying to impose an alien culture to Bengal. Following the incident in 2019 TMC bagged all the nine seats which went to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections and BJP drew a blank.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mamata Banerjee
TMC
West Bengal
BJP
Trinamool Congress

What's Brewing

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Job searches in hospitality, tourism on rise since May

Job searches in hospitality, tourism on rise since May

Paris names park after Black woman who resisted slavery

Paris names park after Black woman who resisted slavery

Family pension rules eased for divorced daughters

Family pension rules eased for divorced daughters

 