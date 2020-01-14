Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams PM Narendra Modi for ‘political propaganda’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering “political speeches” at Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission during his two-day visit to Kolkata last week.

Mamata in a detailed statement posted in an interview format on the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) official website alleged that the prime minister did a “mischievous thing” by resorting to “political propaganda” at Ramakrishna Mission.

Describing the prime minister’s program at Belur Math as a “personal visit” Banerjee said that she has “never seen anyone” use the stage for political speeches.

“Instead of paying respect to Swami Vivekananda ji, he did a mischievous thing—he did political propaganda. We don’t agree with his political vision,” said Mamata.

Accusing BJP of following a “divide-and-rule policy” through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Mamata said that being in power they should ensure "roti-kapda-makaan" instead of promoting politics of hate.

“They are following a divide-and-rule policy through CAA. It depends on their choice. They are in power. They must ensure ‘roti-kapda-makaan’ and not promote politics of hate. This policy is being criticised worldwide. We love our country and he is dividing the country,” stated Mamata.

She refuted the BJP’s allegation that the Opposition was “misleading” the people about CAA and NRC and asked then why protests are taking place in BJP-ruled states.

“If the Opposition is misleading the people, why are people protesting in BJP-ruled States? Why are states like Assam against NRC? We support their protests. Actually, BJP is misleading the people,” she said.

She added that NRC was not only “anti-Bengali” but it is also "anti-India".

“Obviously it is anti-Bengali. But most importantly, it is anti-India. You can see how Bengali migrant workers are being treated in other States. Some of them were brutally murdered in Kashmir. So many migrants work in Bengal. We do not discriminate among them…,” said Mamata.

As for several regional opposition parties including TMC not attending the meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday, Mamata said that regional parties are feeling isolated.

“Regional parties are feeling isolated. Why local leaders in Tamil Nadu are blaming Stalin? Shiv Sena is in a government with them, but they are also feeling isolated. Same with Arvind Kejriwal. Only meetings won’t help,” said Mamata.