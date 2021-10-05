Bengal corridor likely to draw investment worth Rs 43,000 crore: WBIDC official

The proposed industrial growth corridor between Haldia and Durgapur in West Bengal is likely to attract investment worth Rs 43,000 over the next three to five years, Rajesh Rathod, Executive Director of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) said at an event in Kolkata.

Speaking to reporters at the East India Summit organised by the CII, Rathod said there was huge potential for infrastructure such as warehousing as about 12 to 13 million square feet of space was available in Dankuni in the Hooghly district.

The summit was held on Monday.

"I expect the investment to have potential to increase over the next three to five years,” said Rathod.

He also said that West Bengal recorded a positive growth rate of 1.2 per cent when the national growth level reduced by at least seven per cent during the pandemic.

Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee said that there has been increasing interest in setting up data centres and ethanol projects in Bengal. He also said that projects like the Jangal Sundari Karmanagari in Purulia district were being developed as an integrated manufacturing cluster sprawling across 2,483 acres.

"The Asian Highway projects connecting countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar through the districts of north Bengal are also ongoing," a senior State Government official said.

