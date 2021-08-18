Bengal CPI(M) in two minds over application of age limit for veteran leader

The CPI(M)'s decision to impose an age limit of 75 years for Central Committee members and 72 years for the State Committee members has sent ripples in the West Bengal unit.

A section of party leaders are questioning whether veteran leader, Politburo member and Left Front chairperson Biman Basu, who is nearing 80, but is still very active in party works, will be dropped from the party organisation.

While a section of state leaders are in favour of making an exception for Basu, the state leadership is against such a policy change.

According to sources in the state committee, majority of the state leaders are in favour of making an exception for Basu and retain him in the party leadership as he is totally active and is held in high regards by the grassroots level cadres.

“Biman Basu is a veteran leader and a dedicated soldier of the party. It will not be prudent to remove him from the leadership just because of his age,” a senior CPI(M) State leader said.

He also revealed that the that Basu himself does not want the party leadership to make any exception from the age limit for him and has made it clear to general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Basu told Yechury that the any decision of the party which is applicable to others is also applicable to him.

“He has said that in a communist party having a post or being a committee member is not necessary to work for the party and the people,” the CPI(M) leader said.

CPI(M) insiders said that at a recent state committee meeting state secretary Surjyakanta Mishra made it clear that currently the state leadership is not considering making an exception for anyone.

“However, a final decision in this regard is yet to be taken,” CPI(M) sources said.