Bengal Global Business Summit task force reviews progress

The task force meeting for this year's Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) took place on Saturday in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, who chaired the meeting, focused on creation of a "conducive industrial ecosystem and business environment", a government release stated.

The industry representatives, included Sanjay Puri, chairman & managing director of ITC, and Rudra Chatterjee co-chair of tourism sector. "The discussion focused on bringing integrated efforts made by all departments of the government of West Bengal towards the preparation of BGBS 2023," the release said.

For the BGBS, 2023, mining & metallurgy, engineering & infrastructure, chemicals and plastics, health, cement, micro small & medium enterprises, gems & jewellery, food

Processing, textiles, transport & mobility, green energy, start-ups & innovation and infrastructure, are the subsectors, that have been identified.

Besides pondering over policy initiatives, and interventions taken by committees and departments, participation of private players, exports markets for fisheries and seafood products, were also discussed.

The BGBS progress and activities will be regularly reviewed in the monthly meetings, the note added.