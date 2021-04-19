Bengal government has formed Covid task force: Mamata

Bengal government has formed Covid-19 task force to tackle surge, says Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee also urged the central government to ensure smooth supply of vaccines and medicines

PTI
PTI, Malda,
  • Apr 19 2021, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 21:39 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people not to panic over the worsening Covid-19 situation as the state government is taking "every possible measure" to check the spread of the disease.

Banerjee, while addressing a press meet here, stressed that night curfew may not be a solution in Bengal, where "political pollution" needs to be checked first.

The CM, however, did not explain what exactly she was referring to as "political pollution".

Also Read | No plans for Covid-19 lockdown in Bengal for now, says Mamata Banerjee 

Listing out the steps taken by the state government to tackle the situation, such as increase in the number of Covid beds in hospitals, she requested all offices to make do with 50 per cent workforce for now.

"I would urge everyone not to panic. We have formed a task force to tackle the Covid-19 surge. We have increased the number of beds, safe homes," she stated.

Banerjee also urged the central government to ensure smooth supply of vaccines and medicines.

"We have demanded more vaccines as there is a severe shortage. The Centre should ensure smooth supply of vaccines, medicines and oxygen cylinders," she said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Covid task force

Related videos

What's Brewing

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

 