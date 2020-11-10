Bengal government official's care for Covid-19 patients wins hearts

A District Magistrate (DM) in West Bengal is winning hearts with his cordial behavior towards Covid-19 patients at a government hospital in Kolkata and his eagerness to help them even as he himself is recovering from the infection.

IAS officer P. Ulganathan, currently serving as the DM of South 24 Paraganas recently tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to M. R . Bangur Hospital in the city. Instead of resting during his recovery, the enthusiastic officer has been roaming around the Covid-19 ward, speaking to other patients, and solving their problems.

Even minute things such as an elderly woman patient coughing heavily does not escape his eyes. Hospital officials said that the IAS officer promptly brought it to the notice of doctors and requested them to do the needful.

Known to be a “workaholic” in the state administration, Ulganathan is not only concerned about the physical condition of the patients but was keen on ensuring that they do not get depressed. He has been recovering very well and showing no fresh symptoms. Since he is yet to be discharged, Ulganathan has been using the time to stand by other patients.

Another hospital official said that Ulganathan has always ensured that patients especially the elderly one got to talk to their family members through video call, as it would keep them cheerful.

He has been so gentle and polite with other patients that at first, they mistook him for a doctor. Even hospital authorities are glad to have him in the ward. They said that whenever the DM is informed about infrastructure-related problems at the hospital, he calls up the concerned authorities and resolved the issue within minutes.

“ We are happy with the way he is mingling with other Covid-19 patients and doctors and boosting their morale,” said the Superintendent of the hospital Sisir Naskar.

If his report comes negative in the next test, Ulganathan would be discharged but his fellow patients will always fondly remember him as a caring friend.