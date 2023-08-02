Bengal Guv opens anti-corruption cell at Raj Bhavan

Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose opens anti-corruption cell at Raj Bhavan

Bose had also opened a 'Peace Room' at the Raj Bhavan to address violence-related complaints from people in districts during the recently held panchayat polls.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata ,
  • Aug 02 2023, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 16:41 ist
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday inaugurated an ‘anti-corruption cell’ at the Raj Bhavan here, amidst protests by the ruling TMC of this being an "intrusion" into day-to-day administration which was the responsibility of the state government.

Bose, who said that such an initiative would help common people forward their complaints to competent authorities, dismissed the TMC’s allegation, and said the cell would not “infringe on others’ turf”.

"Here at the anti-corruption cell, we are trying to give voice to the voiceless. In the days of violence, Raj Bhavan is trying to be a friend of the unfriended poor. When the 'Peace Room' was set up, there were apprehensions. What did the 'Peace Room' achieve? We will not try to infringe on the turf of others. There is something called 'Lakshman Rekha'. We will certainly try to confine ourselves within the Lakshman Rekha," Bose said.

The governor had opened a 'Peace Room' at the Raj Bhavan to address violence-related complaints from people in districts during the recently held panchayat elections.

"Do not give money to anyone. We will not allow that. If someone wants money, take his picture and send it to me. This was said in Cooch Behar by my constitutional colleague CM of West Bengal. This is precisely what we are trying to implement. That is what we are going to do," the governor said, referring to the chief minister's recent remarks at a rally.

Anyone who comes across corruption can report it to the anti-corruption cell, Bose said.

"We will take it up with the competent authorities," he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

C V Ananda Bose
West Bengal
India News
Raj Bhavan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Prime Video announces 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'

Prime Video announces 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'

K-pop group TXT to headline Lollapalooza music festival

K-pop group TXT to headline Lollapalooza music festival

Industry colleagues condole Nitin Desai's demise

Industry colleagues condole Nitin Desai's demise

‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres on August 4

‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres on August 4

AI can help detect breast cancer

AI can help detect breast cancer

Manipur: 2 houses torched, curfew increased in Imphal

Manipur: 2 houses torched, curfew increased in Imphal

Another cheetah dies at MP's Kuno; toll rises to 9

Another cheetah dies at MP's Kuno; toll rises to 9

Jellyfish fossils may be the oldest ever found

Jellyfish fossils may be the oldest ever found

Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K

Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K

As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant

As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant

 