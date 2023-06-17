Bengal Governor visits violence-hit Canning

Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose visits violence-hit Canning

The governor has said violence would not be tolerated and culprits behind the clashes will be brought to book.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 17 2023, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 22:10 ist
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose interacts with local administrative officials during his visit at violence-hit areas, ahead of panchayat polls, in South 24 Parganas. Credit: PTI photo

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday evening paid a visit to Canning in South 24 Parganas district to take stock of the situation following the death of a Trinamool Congress activist during sporadic violence there over filing of nomination papers for the panchayat election, an official said.

Bose had paid a visit Bhangore in the same district, where three persons were killed in clashes between two political parties, on Friday.

The governor has said violence would not be tolerated and culprits behind the clashes will be brought to book.

At least five people were killed in West Bengal in clashes since last week over filing of nomination papers for the June 8 panchayat polls.

