Bengal governor peeved with absence of govt officials

Days after the relation between the TMC government and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was strained over the alleged heckling of Union minister Babul Supriyo at Jadavpur University, the Governor on Tuesday indicated that he was not happy with almost no state government official attending his official meeting at Siliguri in Darjeeling district.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting the Governor said that Tourism Minister Gautam Deb, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyapadhyay and Siliguri Police Commissioner Tripurari Athrav, as well as the District Magistrate, were absent in the meeting.

“The lukewarm stand of the state (government) is a cause of concern for me today. I don't find it fitting into the culture of West Bengal. This cant be the kind of reception given to the Governor during his first visit to a place like Siliguri,” said the Governor.

Indicating his displeasure the Governor said that he had witnessed the “virtual total absence of the state administration” from the meeting.

“But if their presence have been there it would have been beneficial. I am not a protocol-oriented person... I have seen virtual total administration of the state administration here,” said the Governor.

He also said that he would have been “very happy” if the state administration would have been a “little more involved” in the meeting.

"I believe that the District Magistrate must have been on leave for a very proper reason. On the police side also the person in charge was no where to be seen. As Governor I never wish to hold closed-door meetings. So state administration should have been there,” said Dhankhar.

He also said that that he will hold such meetings in other districts of Bengal.

"How I handle my job is my lookout. If I think I can do it through writing, by visiting, meeting I will do it,” said the Governor.