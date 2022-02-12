Bengal governor ‘prorogues’ state assembly

A copy of the order, dated February 12, has been posted on the Governor's official Twitter handle

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Feb 12 2022, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 13:05 ist
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, in an order, has ‘prorogued’ the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

A copy of the order, dated February 12, has been posted on the Governor's official Twitter handle.

The post states, “In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly  with effect from 12  February, 2022.”

