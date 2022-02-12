Bengal governor ‘prorogues’ state assembly

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, in an order, has ‘prorogued’ the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

A copy of the order, dated February 12, has been posted on the Governor's official Twitter handle.

WB Guv: In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February, 2022. pic.twitter.com/dtdHMivIup — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) February 12, 2022

The post states, “In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February, 2022.”

