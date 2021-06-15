Bengal Governor slams Mamata over post-poll violence

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over post-poll violence, accusing her of “continued silence and inaction.”

In a two-page letter to the Chief Minister, Dhankhar said her “studied silence” over the issue shows that it is “state-driven" and added that although he has repeatedly drawn her attention to the issue it has been met with “stunning silence” from her end.

Dhankhar further alleged that the Chief Minister did not even bother to take up the issue of post-poll violence at Cabinet meetings.

"Your studied silence, coupled with the absence of any steps to engage in rehabilitation and compensation to alleviate the unimaginable suffering of people, force an inevitable conclusion is state-driven,” stated Dhankhar.

Accusing the police and State administration of adopting a "partisan stance" ignoring their lawful obligation, the Governor said they ate at the “beck and call of the ruling party harmads” who are on a rampage.

Urged @MamataOfficial to break silence on post poll retributive violence, restore law and order, provide succour to the suffering people. Called upon her have an interaction on these issues at the earliest. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 15, 2021

"I beseech you to reflect and ponder over the premise of the ongoing violence, i.e ‘punishing’ and ‘disciplining’ those who dared to vote out of volition and for the opposition,” stated Dhankhar.

The development comes before his four-day visit to New Delhi.

Dhankhar will leave for the national capital on the late evening of June 15, 2021, and return to Kolkata on June 18, 2021, in the late afternoon, he had earlier tweeted.

