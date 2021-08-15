Bengal Governor urges people to take oath to uphold human rights on 75th Independence Day

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day and urged people to take an oath to uphold human rights.

He also dedicated to the nation a 7,500-square feet Tricolour at the iconic Victoria Memorial Hall here.

Dhankhar said the country is on a constant trajectory of growth and has gained a position of honour in the world, making every citizen proud of being an Indian.

Also Read | Take pledge to get rid of Covid-19: Maharashtra CM appeals to people on Independence Day

"We must take oath on this day to uphold human rights. Any attack on human rights brings disgrace to humanity and stigmatises the spirit of the Constitution," the governor said.

The celebration of 75th Independence Day is a major milestone for a nation and a proud moment for the largest democracy in the world, he said.

The frontage of the Victoria Memorial was draped by the 7,500-square feet Tricolour, dedicated to the nation by the governor. The giant flag began its journey on April 25 when it was unfurled by officials of the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) atop Mt Rhenock in the Sikkim Himalayas at an altitude of 16,500 feet.

The colossal Tricolour travelled to the HMI at Darjeeling where it was unfurled again on International Yoga Day on June 21, before reaching Kolkata. Earlier in the morning, the governor paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the banks of the Ganga river at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district.

"This is a very big festival in the largest democracy in the world. This year is very special and very significant as our country has entered the 75th year after attaining independence and is celebrating its Amrut Mahotsav," Dhankhar said.

People from every part of West Bengal had actively participated in the battle for independence.

"Some names are well-known, while some have remained anonymous. We must endeavour all year round to bring to the fore the role played by these people in the battle for independence," he said.

The governor's wife Sudesh Dhankhar took part in the spinning wheel along with other women at the venue at Gandhi Ghat on the occasion.