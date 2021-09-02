Bengal govt appoints 10 IPS officers to assist SIT in post-poll violence cases

The West Bengal Government appointed 10 IPS officers to assist the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Calcutta High Court to probe cases of alleged post-poll violence in the state.

According to an order issued by the State Government, the concerned IPS officers have been deployed in the north, west, south zones of Bengal as well as for Kolkata Police areas. The officers will assist the SIT comprising of IPS officers Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra and Ranbir Kumar.

“The services of the IPS officers as given below are hereby spared, in addition to their normal duties, to assist the SIT constituted by the Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta,” stated the government order.

It further stated that in case the assistance of more officers is required by the SIT, it can be availed in consultation with the DG and IGP of Bengal.

The High Court earlier ordered that cases related to rape and murder during alleged post-poll violence will be investigated by the CBI, while other cases will be probed by the SIT. The order was issued following a scathing report submitted by a committee of the NHRC before the court which questioned the law and order situation in the state and the neutrality of the police. It also accused the police of inaction in relation to cases of post-poll violence.

“For other cases, as have been referred to in the report of the Committee, a Special Investigation Team is constituted for monitoring the investigation. It is made clear that it shall be a court monitored investigation. The State shall spare their services for the purpose, as and when required and shall not take any advance action against them without specific permission of the Court,” stated the Calcutta High Court order.

The West Bengal Government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order for a court-monitored CBI probe into cases of rape and murder related to post-poll violence.