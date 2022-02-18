Bengal govt holds meeting on proposed Tajpur port with Adani group official

WB govt meets Adani official on proposed Tajpur port

There were discussions on whether the last date of submission for the tender to build the port, which is till February 15, would be extended or not

West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Thursday held a meeting with a representative of the Adani group and other state government officers in connection with building a proposed deep sea port at Tajpur, a senior official of the state government said.

There were discussions on whether the last date of submission for the tender to build the port, which is till February 15, would be extended or not, he said.

“The chief secretary held a meeting with senior officials of the government regarding the proposed deep sea port in Tajpur. Discussions were held on extending the last date for the tender submission. One senior official of the Adani group was also present at the meeting,” he said.

Karan Adani, the Chief Executive Officer of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), had called on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat earlier this month.

It is believed that the two held discussions on constructing the proposed deep sea port at Tajpur in Purba Medinipur district. The meeting was held two months before the state government’s annual global business summit.

In last December, Karan Adani's father, industrialist Gautam Adani, too had met Banerjee in Kolkata and discussed investment opportunities in the state.

