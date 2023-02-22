Bengal govt launches ‘Apon Bangla’ to connect with Bengalis living abroad

The West Bengal government has launched a portal, ‘Apon Bangla’, to connect with non-resident Indians, persons of Indian origin, and overseas citizens of India, who are from the state.

Launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the portal will provide ‘Apon Bangla Card’ to the categories of Indians concerned who are from the state, will serve as a platform redressing grievances, will accept feedback and suggestions, offer access to several government services, and will help them connect with their schools and colleges.

The platform will also provide a newsletter offering information about the state, will facilitate donations to the ‘NRI Contribution Fund’, and will offer guidance towards investing in the state. The web initiative will also offer information about the international events that take place in Bengal and provide details for participation.

“The Government of West Bengal is aware that Non‐Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) from West Bengal often face challenges in accessing various government services that may be required, for themselves personally and/or their family members, from time to time,” the portal states.

The portal further mentions, “Due to the fact that they are living abroad or because they are spending only a limited amount of time in India. They are either unable to access the services at all or there are procedural delays causing anxiety and hardship.”

The portal intends to be a ‘one-stop communication’ medium for enabling “all NRBs to become a seamless extension of the community of West Bengal and participate in the development of West Bengal.”

Through the initiative, it will be possible to prepare a database of Indians (of the categories mentioned) who are from Bengal and are staying abroad. “This database would help the state government to interact with registered members and will be useful in rendering assistance, in case they face any difficulties abroad and support is required,” the portal adds.