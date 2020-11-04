Bengal govt’s appeal to avoid fire crackers may put livelihood of 4 lakh manufacturers at stake

West Bengal government’s appeal to people not to avoid firecrackers during Kali Puja and Diwali has created apprehension that there might be a complete ban on fire crackers jeopardizing the livelihood of nearly 4 lakh people involved with firecracker manufacturing in the state.

More than half of the concerned manufacturers and sellers are from Nungi and Champahati in South 24 Paraganas district, places considered as a hub of firecracker manufacturing in Bengal.

Moreover, environmentalist Ajoy Kumar Dey on Tuesday filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking a blanket ban on all the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during Kali Puja and Diwali to curb air pollution hazardous for Covid-19 patients.

A major fire cracker manufacturers’ association Paschim Bongo Atosbaji Unayan Samity on Wednesday urged the state government to reconsider it’s appeal to people to avoid firecrackers.

They are apprehensive that with such an appeal made merely about 10 days away from Kali Puja would result into severe losses for firecracker manufacturers already reeling under the effects of the nationwide lockdown.

"The livelihood of nearly 4 lakh people will be at stake if the sale and manufacturing of fire crackers are stopped," said Babla Roy, president of the Paschim Bongo Atosbaji Unayan Samity.

“It would have been much better if the state government made the decision a few months ago and issued guidelines. The same could have been done by those approaching the judiciary. It would have saved the manufacturers from the risk of sustaining huge losses at a time when they are yet recover from the impact of the lockdown,” added Roy.

He said that in case there was a complete ban on fire crackers the markets would be flooded with illegal crackers violating the noise limit of 90 decibels. Roy said that members of his organization only manufacture firecrackers which fall under the 80 decibel to 85 decibel limit.

“Even if there is a ban it would not prevent everyone from bursting crackers,” said Roy.

The development comes a day after Chief Secretary Alapon Bandyopadhyay urged people to avoid firecrackers. “We want to organize Kali Puja and Diwali avoiding firecrackers with everybody’s cooperation,” he said.