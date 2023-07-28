Bengal govt’s re-floated tender benefitted bidder: Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday, alleged that a tender for developing a state public-utility facility was re-floated by the state government. The move, in turn, allegedly benefitted another bidder, who, Adhikari claimed , is “closely associated” with a firm that offers services to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool’s spokesperson, termed the allegation “baseless and false”, and condemned the same. He explained how the bidding process had taken place and said further clarity on the matter would be given by the state government.

Till evening, there was no official administrative response to the allegations raised. One consultancy firm that works closely with the ruling party also didn’t respond.

The BJP leader stated that following acceptance of technical and financial bids placed by three companies, one contender was selected. The tender process, however, was cancelled due to some “mysterious” reasons, and a second tender was floated through another agency, under a different government department, a press-note shared at the press conference stated. Adhikari alleged that the re-floating benefitted another bidder.

Addressing reporters at the Legislative Assembly, Adhikari said he had already shared his concerns with West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, seeking tough action. In a letter written to Governor Bose, the leader requested that an investigation be carried out by a central agency.

The leader added that “the governor has the authority to seek details from the state government through the nodal administrative officer”. He demanded that the chief minister, herself, respond to the allegation he had made.

On being asked if he would make a legal move, Adhikari said, “I hope that appropriate steps would be taken by the governor.” The leader may write to the chief of a central investigative agency, empowered on such issues, and thereafter, the course is known to all, he said.