Bengal govt seeks immediate release of PMAY funds from Centre

Notably, the BJP-led central government has been sending inspection teams to West Bengal to examine the allegations of corruption in the implementation of PMAY

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 17 2023, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 09:35 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

The West Bengal government has written to the Centre demanding the immediate release of funds under the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY), underlining that the state will fail to meet its March 31 deadline for building 11 lakh houses, if there is any further delay, a senior official said.

The letter, sent by the state on Monday, is a reply to the Union Ministry of Rural Development's 493-page communication, seeking details of expenses made as part of the scheme, the official said.

Notably, the BJP-led central government has been sending inspection teams to West Bengal to examine the allegations of corruption in the implementation of PMAY.

The state, in the letter, has clarified it has already answered all the queries of the Centre, and sought pending funds at the earliest.

"It has been mentioned in the letter that the state, despite severe financial crisis, has borne 40 per cent of expenses under the Awas Yojana scheme. The letter has also stated that it will not be possible to complete the work to build 11.5 lakh houses by March 31 if the funds are not released soon," the official said.

Under the scheme, the Centre bears 60 per cent of the cost, and the state 40 per cent.

The official claimed the state government has borne Rs 4,800 crore, and the central government is yet to send its share of Rs 13,000 crore.

"As a result, work for the housing project has been put on hold. We have requested the Centre to send the money for the housing scheme at the earliest," he said.

India News
West Bengal
PMAY Scheme

