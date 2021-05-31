Bengal govt will not release Chief Secretary for Central duty, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the state government will not release Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for Central duty as he is needed for Covid-19 management in the state.

In the letter, where she outlined that the new order came after the Centre had granted him an extension, Mamata said it would be "sad and unfortunate" if the reason for Bandopadhyay's transfer was over the meeting at Kalaikunda.

The Chief Minister said that this would be sacrificing public interest at "the altar of misplaced opportunities" if it were the case.

In her sharp retort, Mamata also said that her flight schedules, which were delayed or interrupted for safety and weather especially owing to the Prime Minister's arrival at Kalaikunda to review the cyclone situation had deemed her unavailable to receive PM Modi.

"I wanted a quiet word with you, a meeting between PM and CM as usual. You however included a local MLA from your party (who) had no locus to be present at a PM-CM meeting," Banerjee wrote in her letter to Modi, calling it unacceptable. She added that even the Governor was present, who had no constitutional role to play in that meeting.

Even though PM Modi or the Home Minister have not directly responded to Mamata's remarks, several leaders of the BJP criticised her for her arrogance. Mamata, however, called it a one-sided narrative that was fed to the media and across the country and gave her side of the story earlier at a press conference when the order to transfer Alapan was first issued.

Didi called the move a show of muscle power by the Central government who could not digest her victory and said that it was harassing Bengal during a difficult time.

Sources at the Centre told DH that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is contemplating action against the Chief Secretary who did not report in New Delhi at 10 am on Monday as per direction.

