Bengal Guv appoints state chief information commissioner

Virendra, IPS (retd), has been appointed the state chief information commissioner of West Bengal Information Commission.

“In exercise of the power conferred by sub-section 3 of Section 15 of the Right to Information Act, 2005 (No.22 of 2005), the Governor of West Bengal Dr C V Ananda Bose appointed Virendra, IPS (Retd.) as State Chief Information Commissioner, West Bengal Information Commission for a period of 3 years from the date on which he enters upon his office or till he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier,” a Raj Bhavan release stated.

Virendra, on Monday, was administered the Oath of office as state chief information commissioner, West Bengal Information Commission by Governor Bose.

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative assembly, tweeted: “As a Member of the Committee, making recommendations for the appointment to the post of State Chief Information Commissioner, I raised (an) objection as information regarding filling of the vacant post wasn't well circulated. Yet (the) Hon’ble Governor is going ahead with the appointment.

Adhikari added that the appointee, a former DG of state police, “was removed from his position by the Election Commission ahead of the 2021 Assembly Election & was barred from holding any election related post as he was included towards the ruling party. This appointment is unfortunate.”