Bengal Guv defends his controversial remarks

Defending his earlier remarks such as Arjun’s arrows had nuclear power West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that those who are criticising him should read Indian history and culture.

“Others may have a different idea. All I can do is to appeal to them to read history, read the background and read our rich culture. Four thousand or 5000 years ago we had those scientific means which people never had the occasion on have,” said Dhankhar.

Arguing that India was the “world leader” 4000 years ago Dhankhar indicated that Arjun’s arrows were “so powerful” that they can be compared with the best missiles at present.

“So you don’t believe that we were leaders in the world 4000 years ago. You don’t believe that then there was aircraft. You don’t believe that Sanjay gave the entire description to Dhritarashtra. You don’t believe that the arrows Arjun used were so powerful that they can be compared with the best in the current times,” said Dhankhar.

The Governor also said that he subscribes to Indian history and culture and is ready to “join issue” with anyone.

“It is so easy to say that it is unscientific. We have given to the world which the world never had. The world is looking up to India and the Sanskrit language. NASA is looking at it. No other language is as rich as Sanskrit even for scientific development,” said Dhankhar.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in the city he also said that some people may believe that Ram was just a mythological character but he does not agree with them.

“You will always find in a country of 125 crore people 25 people to say something else. I regard their opinion well. Any opinion which criticises me I read thrice. I try to understand and rationalise it. But that doesn’t mean I agree with it. Some people may take Ram to be just a mythological figure. But I don’t,” said Dhankhar.

His comments drew severe crticism from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“ Who will listen to the Chancellor (the Governor) if he makes such ridiculous statements. Why is making himself a subject of ridicule? I respect him and I am urging him to keep quiet. Only by keeping quiet he can maintain his dignity,” said TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.