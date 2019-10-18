Bengal Guv’s relationship with govt turns more bitter

The bitterness in the relationship between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the state government increased on Friday as Dhankhar criticised three senior TMC Ministers for making comments against him.

He said that such comments were “painful.” However, apart from one he did not directly mention other TMC ministers.

The Governor made it clear that the remarks of senior TMC Minister Subrata Mukherjee regarding the Centre granting him Z Plus category security has not gone down well with him.

Refuting Mukherjee’s claim that the Governor approached the Centre to boost his security arrangement and by passed the state government, Dhankhar said that the minister is not “properly informed.”

“To make a statement that the issue should have been first raised to the state government would mean that the issue has not been raised. The minister is not properly informed,’ said Dhankhar while speaking to reporters after attending a ‘court’ meeting at the Jadavpur University.

He also urged Mukherjee to check with the state government first whether he had raised the security issue with them. The governor said that a minister should not say anything before the media which is “factually wrong.”

Reacting to the comment of another TMC minister Tapas Roy, who accused Dhankhar of being a “publicity seeker”, the governor said that its not his job to seek publicity.

Dhankhar also expressed his reservation about TMC minister Partha Chatterjee’s remark wondering what is the point of giving so much importance to whatever the governor was saying.

“Every time the governor says something sensible, you (state’s ministers) come out with a statement which is beyond the limits of decorum...There have been painful statements by ministers. One of them wants me to be a tourist. I can’t be a tourist, I am a governor. I have to do my constitutional duty,” said Dhankhar.

“I leave it to the discretion of the chief minister to deal with her ministers the way she wants,” he added.