Bengal Guv says zero tolerance towards corruption in the state, assures fair rural polls

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Saturday stated that there is going to be a "zero tolerance" policy towards corruption in the state. He also assured "free and fair polls" in the upcoming rural elections.

The governor’s response followed a meeting with the state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, who had called on the governor at Raj Bhavan. The meeting comes days after the BJP legislators protested inside the House and within the precincts of the state assembly against the governor’s address at the commencement of the first session for the year.

In a letter written to the governor, (subsequently shared with media), Majumdar drew his attention to "saving the education system of West Bengal from further downfall". Majumdar stated that the state — a home to luminaries — is “gradually losing its past glory due to the massive corruption of the present state government and its intentional degradation of the educational institutions”.

Reminding the governor of the ongoing CBI and ED investigations into recruitment scam, the BJP state chief further added that the state government has appointed vice-chancellors in universities "without the consent or knowledge" of the chancellor, "violating" the UGC norms. Majumdar requested that the governor should cancel the "illegal" appointments of vice-chancellors, and set a precedent.

A press statement from the Governor's office later stated that Majumdar explained the state of affairs during the meeting. He also focused on rising “corruption” and the law and order situation. He added that "the government has been found wanting in the implementation of the MGNREGS, PMAY (G) and PMGSY and there are glaring irregularities and blatant corruption all around".

"In the upcoming panchayat elections, he anticipates violence and intimidation and sought the Governor’s assurance for a free and fair election,” the statement noted, in response to which the governor stated that he will uphold the Constitution, ensure rule of law, and promote the welfare of the state's people.

"As far as upholding of the Constitution was concerned, the order appointing Lokayukta was found to be defective in observing legal proprieties. Hon’ble Governor took the stand that he could not administer the Oath of Office to the Lokayukta as that appointment was not valid in law. Remedy is to have an amendment to the Act which the Government agreed to,” the statement said.

The statement added with respect to the amendment replacing the governor with chief minister as chancellor, the existing system will be continued.

The continuation of vice-chancellors in universities — with the Supreme Court orders that ones selected without following the UGC norms are not eligible to continue — will be examined legally, and action will be taken.

"As far as corruption is concerned, there will be a zero-tolerance policy. Violence has no place in elections and free and fair polls will be ensured in the upcoming Panchayat elections,” the Raj Bhavan stated.