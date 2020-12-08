Bengal has 6,000 acres of land in land bank for industry

West Bengal government has put 6,000 acres of land meant for the industry in the WBIDC land bank for greenfield investment or expansion of existing operations, officials said.

The 6,000 acres of developed and underdeveloped industrial land is readily available in the land bank of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC).

"There are 1,411 acres and 27 lakh sq feet developed industrial land in nine districts while another 4,630 acres undeveloped land is ready for use in seven districts of the state," officials said.

Paschim Medinipur and Paschim Bardhaman have the highest developed land of 474 acres and 380 acres respectively. While, Purulia's Raghunathpur has 3,199 acres of undeveloped land.

The land belongs to West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), West Bengal Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBIIDC), West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation (WBSIDC) and SAIP.

The West Bengal government launched the Scheme for Approved Industrial Park (SAIP) with the objective to encourage the private sector to set up industrial parks on their own land.

"WBIDC will extend all support for all kinds of industry be it small or big within the regulatory framework," WBIDC chairman Rajiva Sinha said.

He had met representatives of all the business chambers of the city and assured them of state support.

However, given the Covid-19 infused demand disruptions, finance and upcoming state elections all combined will push the decision for fresh investment by another six months, Indian Chamber of Commerce director general Rajeev Singh said.

"Existing industry is operating at 70-80 per cent level, finance is also scarce, in this circumstances industry will tend to push back expansions," he said.