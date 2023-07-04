Bengal is adequately under control, says state DGP

West Bengal Director General of Police Manoj Malviya, on Tuesday, said that he disagrees with the claim that there’s a lot of violence taking place in the state.

Addressing reporters, Malviya said that the state is in an adequately controlled position. “I completely disagree with your talk – that’s there’s a lot of violence taking place here,” he said.

Malviya said that incidents more-or-less keep taking place even in the absence of elections. “After the elections, I will definitely interact with you all, and will share with you the statistics, and share whether the numbers (concerning incidents) have increased, or have taken a dip,” he said.

The DGP added that there have been two-to-three incidents where police have taken prompt action. He said that there are clear instructions from higher-up authority, beyond doubt, that in any type of incident police will react and bring it under control.

The DGP’s opinion, apparently, differs from that of state Governor C V Ananda Bose, who had called for a halt to the bloodshed in the run-up to the rural polls. “This political Holi with the human blood, has to end,” the Governor had stated on Monday, after he visited Basanti in south Bengal. There, he had spoken to the family members of a Trinamool worker, who was (allegedly) shot dead late on Saturday night.

Bose had also offered a 48-hour ultimatum for the authorities to act, and had held the state election commission solely responsible for holding free and fair elections.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, when asked for a reaction on the top police official’s statement, stated that if loss of 13 lives has no value for the official on the senior-most post, then it’s inapt for the officer to continue on his post.

In the run-up to the rural polls, scheduled to take place on Saturday this week, instances of violences have come to light in different pockets of the state.

Leaders of the ruling party, however, have maintained that the pre-poll phase has been peaceful with incidents limited to a few pockets. One claim to substantiate this view is filing of a high number of nominations.

“I am proud to say that over 2 lakh, 32 thousand nominations have been filed. Of them, about 82,000 candidates are from the Trinamool Congress, while the remaining 1.5 lakh nominations have been filed by the Opposition. This is a record for Bengal’s panchayat politics,” Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, said on Tuesday, speaking in Paschim Medinipur district, in south Bengal.