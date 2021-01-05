Bengal machinery not after people with different political ideology, state govt to SC

West Bengal government has told the Supreme Court that the state machinery was not going after people having a different political ideology.

Responding to a plea for CBI or NIA probe into the mysterious death of a BJP MLA, Debendra Nath Roy, the state government maintained it was a case of suicide.

“It is denied that the death of Roy was a political murder or that the state machinery was used or was an accomplice or involved in any manner causing such death," said an affidavit by SP CID Malda Zone.

On July 13, last year, Ray was found hanging from a tree. The incident had happened under the Raiganj police station.

The response from the state government came in a PIL by Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha.

The state government denied that there is an involvement of any state machinery against people having different political ideology or that it is impossible to trust the investigation carried out by the police officials of the same administration as falsely alleged.

On Tuesday, a bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan granted two weeks time to Jha and others to bring on record their response to the West Bengal affidavit. The matter has been posted for further hearing in February's first week.