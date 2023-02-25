Bengal needs to reawaken, Rajnath tells students at Visva-Bharati

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday motivated students at the Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal to develop new technologies, innovate, and launch start-ups fearlessly.

Bringing up Gopal Krishna Gokhale’s words in his speech, “What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow,” Singh said that there’s a need to turn this aspiration into reality, yet again. “The youth have the responsibility for this. I feel that there’s a need for a reawakening in Bengal,” he said, adding that with such an effort the state would contribute to the entire country, afresh, in the fields of science and technology, and philosophy.

He refrained from making any political statements. Singh’s presence at the convocation comes when the varsity is embroiled in a land dispute with Nobel laureate Amartya Sen.

The varsity had recently told Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that it’s better off without her blessings, and has a group of angry and protesting students who found themselves obstructed, and subsequently failed to hold the screening of the BBC’s documentary on Gujarat riots on Thursday.

While Singh highlighted the Centre’s initiatives, he admitted that having been a Physics teacher himself, at educational institutions, he speaks as an academic and not as a politician.

Talking about Rabindranath Tagore’s thoughts and vision, Singh said unlike some Indian political leaders of his times, Tagore favoured industrial development and modern science and technology for national development.

He said that India is making its presence felt globally and from make-in-India, it’s moving ahead on the way for make-for-the-world. “According to a report of investment firm Morgan Stanley, India will become the third-largest economy in the next 4-5 years. I am hopeful that we will become the world’s top economy by 2047. This will be a true tribute to Gurudev (Tagore),” he said.