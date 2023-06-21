Bengal polls: HC orders CBI probe into document row

Bengal panchayat polls: HC orders CBI probe into document irregularities

The state witnessed widespread violence during the nomination process for the panchayat polls.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 21 2023, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 16:19 ist
The Calcutta High Court. Credit; iStock Photo

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed a CBI probe into alleged irregularities of documents concerning upcoming panchayat polls.

More to follow...

India News
West Bengal
calcutta high court
Panchayat elections

