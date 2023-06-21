Bengal panchayat polls: HC orders CBI probe into document irregularities

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed a CBI probe into alleged irregularities of documents concerning upcoming panchayat polls.
The state witnessed widespread violence during the nomination process for the panchayat polls.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle
World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day
Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour
G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa
Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant
BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end
DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US
Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi
Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3
Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making