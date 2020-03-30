Bengal politicians skip politics due to COVID-19 outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak has stopped many everyday activities across the countries and the usually hectic political activities in West Bengal is no exception. Senior politicians from West Bengal belonging to both ruling and opposition parties are now mostly confined to their homes. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been visiting hospitals and markets with necessary precaution to take stock of the situation.

One of the trusted lieutenants of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and the Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim has been at the forefront of the state government’s effort to tackle the outbreak.

The ongoing lockdown has brought back his childhood memories of the blackouts during the India-Pakistan war in 1971 and the curfew in the wake of the Babri mosque demolition.

“ But the present situation is entirely different. Since I have to venture outside to oversee sanitization work I am taking extra precaution to ensure the safety of my family,” said Hakim.

Subrata Mukherjee, the Panchayat Minister and one of the senior-most TMC leaders have been taking afternoon naps after a long time. He is staying indoors and spending time with his family. The Minister, however, is leaving no stones unturned to help those over the phone who have reached out to him.

TMC secretary-general and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee is dearly missing the days when he used to meet scores of people at his residence. Chatterjee is trying to keep himself busy with his personal academic work and coordinating with officials over the phone.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan is exasperated with staying at home. The outbreak has put a stop to his usual routine of coming to Kolkata from Hooghly district in local trains while chatting with other passengers.

He is diligently attending to the flurry of calls seeking help from different parts of the state.

“ This is not a time for politics. Its the time yo work together,” said Mannan.

Senior CPI(M) MLA and Leader of Left Legislative Party Sujan Chakrabory’s plan of finishing some books have not materialized as he has to attend to several calls seeking help every day.