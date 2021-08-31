Bengal post-poll violence: CBI files three more FIRs, total 31 cases registered

Bengal post-poll violence: CBI files three more FIRs

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 31 2021, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 15:40 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI, as part of its probe into cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, has filed three new FIRs in two places, agency sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the cases were filed in Purba Medinipur’s Nandigram and Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi areas. As many as 31 cases have been filed so far by the agency.

After the TMC stormed back to power, the BJP accused the ruling party workers of unleashing violence on its members, leaving several of them dead. The saffron camp also claimed that many homes of party activists have been destroyed, and women raped in various parts of the state.

The Calcutta High Court, after taking cognisance of an NHRC report on post-poll violence, had handed over the probe to the CBI. 

