Bengal post-poll violence: Himanta slams Mamata after BJP workers take shelter in Assam

Senior Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is a probable candidate for the chief minister's post, launched a verbal attack on Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after nearly 500 party workers and their family members took shelter in Assam. They were allegedly attacked by TMC workers since Sunday's result.

Sarma on Wednesday said more than 450 violence-hit people, who became target of TMC workers in Coochbehar district, took shelter in western Assam's Dhubri district that shares inter-state borders with Bengal. Police officials in Dhubri, however, told DH that the number could be more than 2,000 as many are taking shelter in their relatives' homes in order to avoid COVID-19 tests.

"BJP West Bengal karyakartas and family members have crossed over to Dhubri in Assam after being confronted by brazen persecution and violence. We’re giving shelter & food. Didi must stop this ugly dance of democracy. Bengal deserves better," Sarma said on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Sarma said Mamata was fuelling miseries of people. "Shameful," he posted on Facebook on Wednesday while adding that they were being provided food, shelter and tested for COVID-19.

Sarma posted a stronger message soon after Mamata took oath as chief minister for the third consecutive term. "Once the land of Rabindranath Tagore where he taught his fellow countrymen about the spirit of peace and brotherhood, the destiny of Bengal has taken such a painful turn. Today a tyrant in Mamata Banerjee has taken oath as the CM with blood of innocents on her hands," the post said.

President of Assam unit of BJP, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, rushed to Dhubri and took stock of the situation, distributing essential items among those taking shelter.

The BJP and its allies in Assam won 75 of 126 Assembly seats on Sunday and is set to form the government for the second consecutive term. But the oath-taking process has been delayed as the saffron party has not yet finalised the CM candidate. Dass on Tuesday said either Sarbananda Sonowal or Himanta Biswa Sarma would be the next CM.