Bengal records more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases for seven consecutive days

With 3,197 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, West Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike on Thursday. It has also recorded more than 3,000 cases for seven days in a row.

The total number of cases in the state has climbed to 1,29,119 out of which 27,696 cases are active. Kolkata continued to remain the worst affected region in Bengal with 34,716 Covid-19 cases and 1,132 deaths recorded till date.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Currently, there are 6,238 active cases in the state capital. It is followed by the North 24 Paraganas district which has so far recorded 27,308 cases out of which 5,608 are active and 610 deaths have been reported. The third spot is occupied by the Howrah district which has so far recorded 11,877 cases and 316 deaths. As of now, the district has 1,797 active cases.

Despite the concern with regard to the rising number of cases, the discharge rate in the state remained above the national average. Tii date, the discharge rate in Bengal stands at 76.51% and 3,126 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 20

The number of tests in the state continued to rise on Thursday with 35,059 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. So far 14,51,615 tests have been conducted in Bengal.