Bengal reports 54 fresh Covid-19 deaths, 2,936 new cases

Bengal reports 54 fresh Covid deaths, 2,936 new cases

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 12 2020, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 22:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Covid-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 2,203 on Wednesday after 54 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

The state's coronavirus count has gone up to 1,04,326 after 2,936 new cases of infection were reported, a bulletin released by the department said.

The number of active patients is 26,003 in the state, it said.

Since Tuesday, 2,725 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from different hospitals of West Bengal.

In the last 24 hours, 27,712 samples have been tested, the bulletin said.

West Bengal
Kolkata
COVID-19
Coronavirus

