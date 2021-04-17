WB reports highest one-day spike of 7K Covid-19 cases

Bengal reports highest one-day spike of 7,713 Covid-19 cases

The death toll also rose to 10,540 after 34 fresh fatalities were reported

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 17 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 22:36 ist
The city of Kolkata registered a record one-day jump of 1,998 new cases and 10 deaths. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal on Saturday registered the highest single-day spike of 7,713 Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 6,51,508, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll also rose to 10,540 after 34 fresh fatalities were reported.

The city of Kolkata registered a record one-day jump of 1,998 new cases and 10 deaths.

Read | Young and infected: Covid-19's new patients as India battles huge surge

In the last 24 hours, 3,426 patients recovered from disease in the state.

Since Friday, 45,330 samples have been tested for coronavirus, the bulletin said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Kolkata

Related videos

What's Brewing

More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India

More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 