Bengal reports surge in Covid-19 infections, suspends UK flights

Amid preparations for the Gangasagar Mela, and elections to four municipal corporations on January 22, Covid-19 infections have shown a sharp rise in West Bengal over the last two days, after the Christmas-weekend.

Bengal registered more than 2,000 cases after nearly six months as the state reported 2,128 new infections on Thursday.

It was nearly double the cases reported on Wednesday when 1,089 infections were detected, and more than four times that reported last Thursday -- 516.

The state's positivity rate jumped to 5.47 per cent, from 2.84 per cent on Wednesday. West Bengal has so far reported 16,35,034 Covid-19 cases.

The state also registered 12 more deaths, taking the toll to 19,757.

Of 439 covid-19 cases on Monday, 204 cases were from Kolkata alone. 752 cases were registered on Tuesday, of which 382 were from Kolkata. On Wednesday, Kolkata reported 540 of state's 1,089 daily infections.

The sudden and steep rise this week is a concern for state authorities, and curbs are likely to be back in smaller measures, though a section of commoners are speculating if a complete lockdown may happen sooner.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, had hinted that steps will be taken to curtail the spread. This could leave schools and colleges closed, and containment zones may be put in place.

UK Flights Suspended

The state government, on Thursday, communicated to the Centre that flights from the UK to Kolkata will temporarily be suspended.

In a letter addressed to Rajiv Bansal, secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, BP Gopalika, Additional Chief Secretary, State’s Home & Hill Affairs Department, stated: “... in view of the rising number of Omicron cases globally as well within the country, the state government has decided to temporarily and until further orders suspend all direct flights from United Kingdom to Kolkata with effect from 3rd January, 2022.”

The letter added, “Flights from at-risk countries, as notified by MOHFW, Government of India, will not be allowed in the state and any NOCs which have been issued stand withdrawn.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on her visit to the Sagar island in south Bengal, the venue of Gangasagar Mela, drew a parallel with the Kumbh, saying that people come from far-away areas, and it is not possible to stop them from coming. Rather, people visiting the venue should follow covid norms, she said.



