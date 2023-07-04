Deploy central, state forces equally: HC on WB polls

Bengal rural polls: Calcutta High Court directs deployment of central, state forces equally in every polling booth

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 04 2023, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 16:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Calcutta HC on Tuesday directed the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) to deploy central armed forces alongside their state counterparts in each and every polling station during the upcoming panchayat elections on July 8, media reports said.

The court directed that the state and central armed forces should be deployed in booths in a 50:50 ratio, The Telegraph reported.

More to follow...

 

