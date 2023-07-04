Bengal rural polls: Calcutta High Court directs deployment of central, state forces equally in every polling booth

The Calcutta HC on Tuesday directed the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) to deploy central armed forces alongside their state counterparts in each and every polling station during the upcoming panchayat elections on July 8, media reports said.
The court directed that the state and central armed forces should be deployed in booths in a 50:50 ratio, The Telegraph reported.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore
How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean
Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies
Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study
Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms
Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999
From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll