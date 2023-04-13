Bengal school boards told to declare summer vacation

Schools in the hill areas – Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts – will continue with their academic schedule till further instruction

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata ,
  • Apr 13 2023, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 23:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Citing the prevailing heat wave situation, the West Bengal government’s school education department on Thursday advised the state’s education boards to declare summer vacation from May 2.

In a communication sent by the secretary of the school education department to the state’s secondary- and primary education boards, the declaration of summer vacation has been advised for schools under the boards’ administrative control, with effect from May 2.

Also Read | Sweltering summer heat splits large rock in Andhra Pradesh village, 150 families evacuated

Schools in the hill areas – Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts – will continue with their academic schedule till further instruction.

The teaching and non-teaching staff will also have leave as a special case during this period or till the school reopens. The staff, however, have been instructed to conduct extra classes for the loss due to the early closure of schools once the schools reopen.

An official weather forecast for Kolkata and the neighbourhood for 24 hours (Friday) predicts “heat wave-like condition very likely to occur”. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be around 40 degree Celsius, and the minimum being 28 degree Celsius.  

summer
heatwave
India News
Kolkata
West Bengal

