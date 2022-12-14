Bengal: Stampede in blanket distribution programme, 3 dead

Stampede in Bengal blanket distribution program, 3 dead

In a statement shared on Twitter, Adhikari mentioned that he attended a religious programme and a social event in Asansol

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Dec 14 2022, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 22:38 ist
Representative image. credit: iStock Photo

Three people died in a stampede at a blanket distribution programme in Asansol, West Bengal, on Wednesday. The programme was attended by Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative Assembly.

“Three lives lost in a stampede that took place in Suvendu Adhikary’s meeting in Asansol. One of them was a child,” Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tweeted. Several other TMC leaders also shared critical comments on their Twitter handles.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Adhikari mentioned that he attended a religious programme and a social event in Asansol.

“After I left the venue, almost an hour later, I learnt that a tragic incident happened and 3 people have died due to a stampede. Some others are injured as well,” he mentioned.

Adhikari said that adequate arrangements were made by the local police. The organisers, when contacted by him, said that the police arrangement was withdrawn after he left the venue. “I am not blaming anyone for this tragedy. The horrific incident should not have happened, and the deaths & injuries are absolutely unfortunate, sorrowful and tragic,” he added.

