Bengal: VHP to launch campaign in support of CAA

At a time when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is at loggerheads with the BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the state unit of the VHP has decided to launch a campaign in West Bengal to drum up support for the Act.

According to the VHP leadership, a section of political parties are spreading “misinformation” about the CAA and misleading the people. They also said that to counter this attempt of creating an ambience of distrust VHP workers will reach out to the people to make them aware of the actual facts about CAA.

Not only will VHP workers hold street corner meetings across the state, but they will also conduct door to door campaign to raise public awareness about CAA.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s opposition to CAA, an act which has been in both Houses of the Parliament after detailed deliberation is against the spirit of the Constitution. Our aim is to counter this false campaign by raising public awareness about CAA,” said VHP general secretary Sachindranath Sinha.

Referring to the recent violent protests against CAA in Bengal and the ensuing internet shut down in several districts, Sinha said that this has hampered the functioning of banks, post offices and hospitals in several districts.

“Our delegations will meet the Superintendents of Police and Districts Magistrates of affected districts and highlight the plight of the common people,” said Sinha.

He also said that the refugee colonies will be a special focus of their campaign as it is the Hindu refugees who will benefit most from CAA.