Bengal vs. Bengal: Mamata Banerjee writes to WB Governor, reminds him that she is an 'elected' CM

In what is arguably her most strongly worded response to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reminded him that she Is an “ elected Chief Minister” and he is a “nominated Governor.”

“ You appear to have forgotten that I am an elected Chief Minister of a proud Indian state. You also seem to have forgotten that you are a nominated Governor,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee in her seven-page letter reacted strongly to the Governor’s SMS sent to her on Wednesday. She said that to an “uninformed reader” the SMS may create an impression that her letter to him dated April 20, 2020 “ involved some unspeakable (un) constitutional or has used derogatory language...”

“ That is certainly your expostulation suggests,” stated Banerjee.

Accusing the Governor of “direct attacks on her” and her ministers and officers, and of “repeated and consistent interference” in the administration Banerjee urged him to judge “ who has transgressed constitutional dharma.”

“ Your expostulation leaves me with no options but to release these letters in the public domain to leave it to the people of this state and of this nation to judge for themselves as to who has done what and who is in breach of the elementary norm of constitutional behaviour,” stated Banerjee.

"A communication @MamataOfficial has been received. Outrageously factually wrong and constitutionally infirm," stated Dhankhar in a tweet later in the day.