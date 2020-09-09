Bengal woman helps students continue studies amid Covid-19 pandemic, poverty

Covid-19: Bengal woman helps students continue studies

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Sep 09 2020, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 20:55 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Her education came to an abrupt end after Class 12 board exams, due to abject poverty. But her determination to not allow the same fate for the children belonging to impoverished families in her village in West Bengal’s Bankura district led her to teach nearly 50 children for free.

This has ensured that their studies do not end abruptly as their school had been closed for months due to Covid-19 and the consequent lockdown.

It all started in May, when Madhabi Nandi, a resident of Akui village in Indas Block of Bankura, came to know from one of the locals that the education of these children have come to standstill.

With their school closed and the inability to afford even private tuition let alone smartphones and an internet connection, it seemed to be a dead-end of education for these students. The children used to walk four kms to the school.

But Madhabi was determined not to let that happen. She decided to teach 40 children at the house of a local resident. She conducted classes twice a week in two batches from 8 am to 10 am.

“I know how it feels when someone’s education stops due to poverty. It is unacceptable to me and hence have made a humble effort to stand beside these children,” said Madhabi.

Pompa Ghosh, her friend from the same village, has extended a helping hand. Pompa also could not study after her Class 10 board examination due to poverty.

The initiative has brought a smile on the face of villagers. With almost no other means of livelihood in the area, most of them are daily wage labourers.

“It’s a challenge for us to make both ends meet every day. Without their help (Madhabi and Pompa) the education of our children would have stooped long back,” said a resident of the village.

