Bengal's 'democracy at stake', Majumdar tells President Murmu

The Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal presented its concerns about the political situation in the state to the highest constitutional authority in the country. Sukanta Majumdar, BJP Lok Sabha MP and party’s state president, wrote to President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday about the “democracy at stake in West Bengal”.

In his letter, Majumdar alleged that the current state government was “down to hilt in corruption”. “The involvement of Partha Chatterjee/ex-MIC (minister in charge) and a heavyweight in Mamata Banerjee cabinet and recovery of huge cash from his lady associate is a case in point,” the BJP leader wrote.

Majumdar also referred to Anubrata Mondal, the Trinamool leader from Birbhum district, who was repeatedly summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for being questioned in a cattle-smuggling case. Mondal, was asked to appear before the agency on Wednesday, didn’t oblige.

Naming three other Trinamool leaders, Majumdar said they were “under scanner of either CBI or ED for their alleged involvement in various scams and illegal activities”.

“Calcutta High Court on August 8 has directed ED to be a party in the PIL of 2017 over alleged spectacular growth of assets of around 19 top AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) leaders, legislators, parliamentarians and ministers,” Majumdar said.

The BJP leader also pointed out that the chief minister “nominated herself (CM) as the chancellor of all universities in (the) state”. This was against the “convention of the governor holding the said position” he charged.

Citing the attack on Trinamool MLA Idris Ali’s house that took place on Tuesday, Madumdar wrote to the President that the “Mamata Banerjee government is unable to control law and order in the state even during non-election period. Their goons are now roaming fearlessly and not even shy away from attacking their own MLAs/leaders.”

Majumdar stated in the letter that he was looking forward to President Murmu’s “dynamic leadership role in protecting and safeguarding the interest of lakhs of poor West Bengal citizens.”

CBI arrests two in recruitment scam

On Wednesday, the CBI arrested former School Service Commission (SSC) advisor, Santi Prasad Sinha. Ashok Kumar Saha, the ex-secretary of the commission, was also arrested. The arrests were made in the ongoing investigation of the alleged irregularities in appointments of group-C staff in government aided schools in the state.