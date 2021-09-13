Bhabanipur bypoll: BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal kick-starts campaign

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Sunday started her campaign with Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh ahead of the Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll in West Bengal. The duo took part in small processions, interacted with the people of the constituency, and painted the party’s logo on the walls of the area.

Tibrewal, who is one of the petitioners in the West Bengal post-poll violence case, is set to file her nomination on Monday. Born and raised in Bhabanipur, she calls herself “Bhabanipur’s daughter”, echoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's pre-assembly polls slogan, “Bengal wants its own daughter”.

The state BJP leadership has decided to highlight Mamata Banerjee as the main face behind the post-poll violence and focus on the lack of development and unemployment in both Bhabanipur and Bengal.

“We will emphasize three major points. We will portray Mamata Banerjee as the main face behind post-poll violence in Bengal. We will also tell people how unemployment and lack of development have marred the state. If development has happened, why would so many people crowd outside camps to get registered for ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’, just for Rs 500? The unemployment situation is very serious in the state and we will focus on that as well,” said Dilip Ghosh according to an Economic Times report.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said the BJP has to fight the administration, police, mafias and money power in the elections.

"We have to fight the administration, police, mafias and money power in the Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll. Mamata Banerjee lost in Nandigram. If 60-65 per cent voting takes place, then the "daughter of Bengal" Priyanka Tibrewal will emerge victorious" Suvendu Adhikari told ANI on Sunday.

