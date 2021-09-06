Congress unlikely to field candidate against CM Mamata

Bhabanipur bypoll: Congress unlikely to field candidate against Mamata Banerjee

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 06 2021, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 11:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress is unlikely to field a candidate against CM Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming bye-elections to Bhabanipur on September 30. 

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday fielded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her erstwhile constituency of Bhabanipur in Kolkata.

Also Read — TMC fields Mamata Banerjee for Bhabanipur bypoll, announces candidates for two other seats

As for the two other constituencies which will go to polls along with Bhabanipur, the TMC announced the names of former Minister Jakir Hossain from the Jangipur in Murshidabad district and Amirul Islam from the Samserganj seat in the same district. 

More to follow...

