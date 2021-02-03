Bharat Biotech's Covaxin rolled out in West Bengal

The Health Department in West Bengal rolled out on Wednesday Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin at three vaccination centres in Kolkata.
Sources within the Health Department said the three vaccination centres are the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, SSKM Hospital and the Kolkata Medical College.
Earlier Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, was rolled out in the State and had been administered to about 3 lakh people.
It was further learnt that on the first day, 60 frontline workers would be vaccinated with the Covaxin. The recipients would have to sign an informed consent form before being administered with the vaccine, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.
“The number of recipients of Covaxin will be gradually increased,” Health Department sources said.
National Health Mission Managing Director Saumitra Mohan, Directorate of Medical Education Debasish Bhaatacharya and programme officer of the National Health Mission Smita Sanyal Sukla were among the recipients of Covaxin during the day.
