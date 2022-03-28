Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) opens a unit in Bengal

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), one of the farmers’ bodies associated with Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) that organised the farmers’ protest in New Delhi, opened a unit in West Bengal and appointed an official state core committee.

The party wrote to the West Bengal government seeking an opportunity to meet and discuss farmers' issues specific to the state, party national president Gurnam Singh Charuni on Monday told DH.

“If they call for a meeting, we will sit and explain the planning needed to save farmers, and improve their income. We think even the government would want that,” Charuni said. If the issues are not addressed, the party will explain its issues through agitations and awakening, Charuni said. The union is gearing up to take the organisation to the districts.

It has listed seven specific demands concerning farmers it intends to work on in the state. It wants a law enacted by which the state government is “forced to buy all the crops of the farmers” with 50 per cent profit (minimum support price) on their total cost.

The farmers’ body wants the state government to establish mandis or “krisok bazar” on the lines of Haryana or Punjab. Farmers’ identity cards, ownership papers for the fields (lands) are also on the list. A minimum wage of Rs 595 per day for field labourers, and steps that can help farmers gain “social respect” are among the union's demands.

“The most unfortunate part is that in place of uplifting the social status of the farmers, farmers and their families are being killed in West Bengal with the help or silent support of the government and these must also be stopped. All the criminals who are involved in these murders must be identified and must be given the strongest of punishment under the rule of law,” a release by the union’s state unit has mentioned. The union also stands against corporate control in the sector.

