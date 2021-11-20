Bhubaneswar allows cinemas, auditoriums, open-air theatres to reopen as Covid-19 situation improves

With an improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the Odisha government has allowed the resumption of cultural activities, including open-air theatres, drama, orchestra and melodies, from Saturday, with caps on the number of persons and riders on Covid-19 safety protocols. Also, only those who have completed their vaccinations or are able to produce a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test report within 72 hours prior to the event will be allowed to attend.

In an order, Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said cultural gatherings and programmes, including melodies, orchestra, jatra, opera, dances, cultural competitions, open-air theatres, drama and street plays, and other such performances have been allowed to resume, with due compliance to Covid protocols.

Auditoriums, assembly halls and similar facilities are allowed to open, he said.

According to the order, local authorities (district magistrates/SP/ municipal commissioner and other authorised officers) concerned will give permissions for open-air theatres, operas, subject to compliance of Covid-19 safety protocols, such as the mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing and provision of thermal screening, among others.

However, gatherings in open-air venues have been capped to 2,000 persons, to ensure physical distancing, while footfall in indoor halls has been capped at 50% of the capacity. Similarly, cinema halls and theatres have also been allowed to open with a 50% cap on the capacity.

Also read — Odisha celebrates Deepavali in Covid time; prohibitory orders imposed around Puri temple

Event organisers have been advised to allow online ticket reservations wherever possible, or open a sufficient number of physical counters to prevent crowding and ensure social distancing.

Authorities, however, have been empowered to impose further restrictions if necessary.

The order stated that organisers will have to take necessary approvals and persons with influenza-like infection (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) will not be allowed to attend events.

The SRC has advised vulnerable groups of people, such as persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities and pregnant women, not to attend such events.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: